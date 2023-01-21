Year of the Rabbit: Montrealers prepare for Lunar New Year celebrations
The countdown to the Lunar New Year is on, and members of Montreal's Chinese community are getting ready to celebrate.
The Year of the Tiger ends Saturday night and the Year of the Rabbit begins Sunday.
Chinatown is bustling and beautifully decorated for the weekend-long festivities at Sun Yat-sen Park.
"The rabbit is supposed to be the luckiest year, 2023," said Jimmy Chan, president of the Chan Association of Montreal.
His troop, the Chan Lion Dance Club, is performing in Chinatown. A parade is also scheduled, as well as non-stop activities that all are welcome to attend.
"I wish everybody good health, good luck, prosperity," said Chan. "Now the city is opened up and everyone can come together and celebrate Chinese New Year."
It's a time for families to gather over a meal, something they'll do for the first time in years.
At restaurant Dobe and Andy, the menu includes oxtail, vegetarian longevity noodles and other dishes that signify prosperity -- plus, a special collaboration with ice cream shop Ca Lem.
"It's this year's special, we're doing a white rabbit icecream," said restaurant co-owner Eric Ku.
The treat is based on the iconic creamy candy from China that many grew up with.
"It's pretty nostalgic. We used to eat these candies as kids," said Ku.
Ku says the Year of the Tiger has been challenging, and he has one wish for the Year of the Rabbit: better times for Chinatown.
"I want to see Chinatown get busy again. As a community, we've suffered for a couple years. Even after the pandemic, it's been tough."
