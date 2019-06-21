

CTV Montreal





No more pencils, no more books and there were no more rules about writing on the wall during the last day of school at Westmount Park Elementary.

With the school set to undergo $12.5 million worth of renovations over the next two years, students were given permission to scribble where they pleased on Friday.

The building dates back to 1913 and was formerly home to Westmount High School. During the renovations students will be moved to Marymount Academy and others to a temporary school site in the building that was previously home to the St. John Bosco School.

“There are some things we need to do like putting in an elevator. This school is not accessible,” said Principal Marylene Perron. “Our pre-k and kindergarden classes will all now have washrooms and sinks inside the classrooms. The ventilation system will be updated, the heating system will be updated, there’s work on the roof. This building needs lots of love.”