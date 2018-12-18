

CTV Montreal





The Canadian Space Agency wants to hear your space-themed stories.

The CSA has launched a contest and is asking Canadians aged 9 and up to submit creative writing with an interstellar slant for kids.

Some of the stories will be published on the CSA website could be read to students by astronaut David Saint-Jacques, currently aboard the International Space Station.

Students from École primaire des Saints-Anges were treated to a special story time with Saint-Jacques, live from the ISS, on Tuesday.

Saint-Jacques read a story called 'The Explorers' Club' about a group of children and a dog named Chewy. The children build rockets to take off for space -- but they end up losing Chewy.

Along the way, they explore space and eventually find their dog at the International Space Station. That's where they meet Saint-Jacques, who greets them and he helps them return to earth.

Saint-Jacques has been aboard the ISS for a little over two weeks so far, and he'll return to earth in June.