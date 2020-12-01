MONTREAL -- Quebec's workers’ health and safety board is investigating a workplace death after a man fell from a Verdun building.

Urgences-Santé, Montreal's paramedic service, says a 52-year-old man died just before 10 a.m. this morning after falling from the building where he was working.

The accident happened on Allard St. near Beurling St. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Urgences-Santé said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.