MONTREAL -- Quebecers have been asked to keep their vacations close to home this year, and they've obliged.

Now that the annual construction holiday is beginning, people are gearing up for vacations in Ontario and throughout Quebec, "rediscovering" the province, as Quebec authorities asked and predicted in the spring.

Of course, the Atlantic provinces are still off the table.

Legault reminded soon-to-be vacationers today that being off work doesn't mean relaxing COVID-19 rules, and they'll need to wear masks indoor wherever in Quebec they go, as the mandatory mask rule goes into effect tomorrow.

