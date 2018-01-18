

CTV Montreal





Rescuers have pulled out a worker who fell into a tight retaining structure on the new Champlain Bridge.

The Spider-Man unit of the Montreal fire department rushed to the bridge, near the South Shore, Thursday afternoon after the worker fell into the caisson -- a concrete support structure.

Officials could not say how far he fell; police say he is seriously injured but in stable condition.

Rescue workers used one of the cranes to lower a cable down to the man to help extricate him from the caisson.



He was then pulled from the structure and airlifted along with the rescue unit.



He will be treated in hospital for his injuries.