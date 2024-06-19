Worker dies at construction site in Montreal's Phillips Square

A worker died on a construction site Wednesday at Phillips Square in Montreal.

The worker was a subcontractor for Magil Construction and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The company confirmed that the incident happened between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. when an object fell and struck the worker.

At a press scrum on Wednesday afternoon, Labour Minister Jean Boulet indicated that the man involved was in his mid-20s. Boulet offered his sympathies to the family and colleagues of the deceased worker.

The Minister of Labour was also at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) to talk about the importance of prevention at the time of the tragedy.

"What we need to do now is think about the support and psychological help of our colleagues, family and loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest sympathies," he added.

In a press release, Magil Construction said it was working with CNESST investigators. "The worksite has been evacuated and we remind all our workers that they have access to psychological support," the company also said.

CNESST said in an email that inspectors are on site and are "interviewing witnesses and are interested in the work methods used, the equipment, the supervision of workers as well as their training and work experience."

