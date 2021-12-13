MONTREAL -- Ground was broken Monday on a new $50-million autism education centre its proponents say will make Quebec "a leader in autism education, research and services."

Excavation work will begin this month on the Giant Steps Autism Centre, a 66,500-square-foot building in Montreal's Technopole Angus neighbourhood in Rosemont. The design was specifically catered to the sensory and perceptual needs of people with autism.

The Quebec government earmarked $15 million for the centre in August and Giant Steps said 84 per cent of the total fundraising goal has been reached to make up the difference. Proponents of the project are looking to raise $7 million to reach the goal.

"This is a major milestone not only for the Giant Steps Centre but also, and especially, for young people living with an autism spectrum disorder and for their families," said Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge. "These young people will soon have access to a school environment designed and built with their specific needs in mind."

The centre is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

The new centre will expand schooling for students aged four to 21 (120 students up from 90), add an adult education and employment centre (100 adults up from 20), include a resource and community centre, as well as a research and innovation centre.

The new centre will replace the current Giant Steps building in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.