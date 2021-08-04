MONTREAL -- The woman who uprooted flowers in front of a coffee shop in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has returned to the scene of the "crime" to apologize for her actions.

"It was all I requested from her and I'm content she found the courage to do so," a message on Café Myriade's social media states. "I do believe we can bring the matter to [a] close and sincerely end it on a good note."

The cafe states it offered to take the video down from its social media sites and gave the woman a succulent to care for.

Security footage of the incident was first captured at 3:45 a.m. Monday, showing the woman excavating an outdoor planter in front of the café's Mont-Royal Avenue location.

“We’ve replanted the ones that were ripped out and hope they survive,” the café told CTV News at the time.

The arrangement, including daisies, impatiens, mint and more, were originally planted in May.