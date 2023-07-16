Woman sent to hospital after being stabbed in the Plateau: police

Police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was sent to hospital with a stab wound Sunday afternoon.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call just before 3:30 p.m. for an assault with a weapon inside an apartment on le Jeune Street, near the corner of Saint-Joseph Boulevard, in the Plateau neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body. She was conscious en route to hospital and police say they don't fear for her life.

The male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police are looking for him as they try to understand the circumstances of the incident.

The relationship between the man and woman is not yet known, according to police.