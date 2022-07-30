Woman in her thirties dies in Cote-Nord, Que. road accident

A woman in her thirties succumbed to her injuries Friday night after a road accident in Schefferville, in northern Quebec's Cote-Nord region.

The driver of a vehicle travelling westbound on a Cote-Nord mine road swerved off the roadway.

In the swerve, the passenger, a woman in her thirties from the Sept-Îles area, suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead in a health facility.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers of the Caniapiscau MRC were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The driver, a man in his forties, was injured and transported to the same health facility, but his life is not in danger.

A blood sample was taken from the driver. According to the SQ, alcohol and speed may have played a role in the accident.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 30, 2022.