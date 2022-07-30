Woman in her thirties dies in Cote-Nord, Que. road accident
A woman in her thirties succumbed to her injuries Friday night after a road accident in Schefferville, in northern Quebec's Cote-Nord region.
The driver of a vehicle travelling westbound on a Cote-Nord mine road swerved off the roadway.
In the swerve, the passenger, a woman in her thirties from the Sept-Îles area, suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead in a health facility.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers of the Caniapiscau MRC were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m.
The driver, a man in his forties, was injured and transported to the same health facility, but his life is not in danger.
A blood sample was taken from the driver. According to the SQ, alcohol and speed may have played a role in the accident.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 30, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police search for 31-year-old woman from Huntingdon, Que.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.
Early antibiotic exposure could increase risk of asthma, allergies: study
Researchers from Rutgers University report in a new study that antibiotic use in young children could cause lifelong allergies and asthma issues.
Elizabeth May readies Green leadership bid: sources
Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Face shields fail to give high levels of COVID protection: study
A study conducted by the University of East Anglia found face shields are not able to provide high levels of protection against COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
City of Toronto hiking pay for aquatics staff amid lifeguard shortages
The City of Toronto says it is upping aquatics staff wages by an average of 17 per cent as municipalities across the country grapple with lifeguard shortages.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will be taking over Exhibition Place today as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade returns to Toronto.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
London
-
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. Thomas
A 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.
-
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
-
Fun in the sun: Hot and sunny weather expected for August long weekend
Londoners will be treated to picture perfect summer weather for the Civic Holiday this long weekend, boasting plenty of sun and hot temperatures.
Northern Ontario
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
North Bay airport café reopening downtown
The Northern Himalayan Café, which used to be located in the city’s airport, is moving downtown.
-
Early antibiotic exposure could increase risk of asthma, allergies: study
Researchers from Rutgers University report in a new study that antibiotic use in young children could cause lifelong allergies and asthma issues.
Calgary
-
Long weekend rush: Calgarians flock to the mountains - but are the mountains ready for them?
Steve and Jan Fleischmann, along with their daughter Ellie, were looking forward to their trip to Banff.
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
Kitchener
-
Body of man missing in Grand River recovered
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing in the Grand River near Caledonia has been recovered.
-
-
Dispelling the myths about owning electric vehicles
With gas prices hitting record highs this summer, many people are curious to know if purchasing an electric vehicle will benefit them in the long run.
Vancouver
-
'Still in shock': Last-minute lotto ticket purchase at grocery store leads to win for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman said she's still shocked her last-minute decision to buy a lotto ticket at the grocery store has made her hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'eliminates potential' for major events, says event organizer
The current configuration of the temporary bike lane through Stanley Park makes it impossible to stage major events in the park, said a Vancouver event organizer.
-
BCCDC removes data on COVID-19 infection outcomes by vaccination status from dashboard
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has stopped reporting case outcomes by vaccination status on its COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard because the data had become "hard to interpret," according to the Ministry of Health.
Edmonton
-
Man hospitalized after explosion at Queen Mary Park apartment
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Friday evening at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.
-
Emergency alert ended for potential tornado east of Fairview, Alta.
An emergency alert was issued Friday evening for a thunderstorm that potentially produced a tornado in northwest Alberta.
-
Thunderstorm cancels Big Valley Jamboree Friday evening show
Concert attendees at the Big Valley Jamboree had to take shelter as a thunderstorm cancelled one of the Friday evening performances.
Windsor
-
'I submitted the paperwork right away': Wife donates organ to husband diagnosed with kidney disease
Aimee Omstead and George Egglezos have been married for 20 years, and their bond is now stronger than ever.
-
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
-
No shortage of events to attend in Windsor-Essex this weekend
The Civic Holiday weekend is here and there is no shortage of things to see and experience in Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a close
As Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream store's wholesale operation spoiled after inspectors' visit
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Ukrainian teen in Ottawa to chase NHL dreams
Volodymr Karpachov, 14, continues to chase his NHL dream in Ottawa after he and his mother arrived in Canada from Ukraine.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
-
'It's OK to fail sometimes': Saskatoon kids learn how to hustle at summer business camp
About 30 Saskatoon students between the ages of nine and 14 learned the ins and outs of running a business at the first Edwards Entrepreneurship Exploration camp at the University of Saskatchewan.