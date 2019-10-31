MONTREAL – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in an east-end Montreal neighbourhood.

It happened at 6 a.m. Thursday on the corner of Armand-Bombardier and Maurice-Duplessis boulevards in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

According to Montreal police, she was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a car heading south on Armand-Bombardier Boulevard.

“The driver was not in a position to avoid the collision with the pedestrian,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

First-responders attempted CPR on the woman onsite before rushing her to the hospital.

“We are waiting to get an update on her health condition from the hospital,” Bergeron said, adding the age of the woman is not known.

“We’re talking about a very serious condition at this moment.”

The driver was treated for shock and investigators are currently onsite to determine what happened.