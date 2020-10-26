MONTREAL -- A Montreal woman in her 60s was taken to hospital to be treated for burns following a fire, according to Urgences-Sante.

At 5:47 a.m., the Montreal fire department received a call about a fire in a multi-unit residential building on Joseph St. near Caisse St. in Verdun.

The severity of the woman's injuries was not specified.

The fire department is currently investigating the event as they are unsure of the cause of the fire.

No word has been given yet as to whether or not the building's residents are allowed back in or if they are being relocated.