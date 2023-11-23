Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested

Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening.

Police received a 911 call about an altercation at around 5:30 p.m. and responded to a home near the intersection of Paradis Road and Saint Elzéar Boulevard East in the city's Vimont district.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from stab wounds.

Police tape surrounds a home in Laval where a woman was fatally stabbed on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

She was sent to hospital where she died of her injuries, according to a Laval police spokesperson.

Police also arrested a 31-year-old man who was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening. Police said he is related to the victim, but did not provide further details.

The woman's killing marks Laval's sixth homicide of the year.

The police investigation is ongoing.