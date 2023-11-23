Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening.
Police received a 911 call about an altercation at around 5:30 p.m. and responded to a home near the intersection of Paradis Road and Saint Elzéar Boulevard East in the city's Vimont district.
When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from stab wounds.
Police tape surrounds a home in Laval where a woman was fatally stabbed on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
She was sent to hospital where she died of her injuries, according to a Laval police spokesperson.
Police also arrested a 31-year-old man who was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening. Police said he is related to the victim, but did not provide further details.
The woman's killing marks Laval's sixth homicide of the year.
The police investigation is ongoing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius up for parole Friday, 10 years after a killing that shocked the world
Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It's the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee Olympic runner who was one of the world's most admired athletes before he killed his girlfriend by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.
Qatar says Gaza ceasefire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Bad Boy Furniture's $25M liquidation sale has already started. Here's what you need to know
Bad Boy Furniture has begun the process of clearing out $25 million in inventory as it restructures its business.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
P.E.I. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday
A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall. A travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, road reopened but investigation continues
Gormanville Road in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Surrey: RCMP
A high-risk sex offender was released from prison on Thursday — prompting a warning from Mounties and the city's mayor.
-
Bluebird day as skiers and snowboarders open the season at Whistler Blackcomb
Under a cloudless sparkling blue sky in Whistler, skiers and snowboarders strapped in for an opening day many have been looking forward to for a long time.
Edmonton
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
-
Brampton man 'wrongfully charged' of Windsor murder
The lawyer for Kahli Johnson-Phillips has asked the jury to acquit his client on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
Regina
-
'Making it barrier-free': Regina city council moves ahead with amendments to meet density targets
Regina city council is moving ahead with some bylaw amendments to make it easier for developers to build homes in an attempt to meet its density intensification targets faster.
-
Tim Reid's future at REAL in the hands of future board of directors, mayor says
Mayor Sandra Masters says Tim Reid's future at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is up to the future board of directors that will be appointed by city council.
-
Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre unveiled in Regina's former Municipal Justice Building
The location formerly known as Municipal Justice Building in Regina has received some massive renovations – including a new name – readying the site to begin its second life as a community centre.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
Recent arrests highlight Ottawa as a 'hotspot' for human trafficking
The arrest of four young men on charges of human trafficking this week are calling attention to a problem that experts say is all too common in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
-
Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life
A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.