MONTREAL -- Why do people join extremist movements? Researchers at Concordia think they know part of the answer.

In a study, researchers spoke to 10 people who joined radical movements

“The pathway to radicalization isn’t necessarily something that’s very distinct,” UNESCO co-chair in prevention of radicalization Vivek Vekatesh told CTV Montreal. “One thing most of the interview participants told us about was a desolate feeling of isolation. This isolation came about because they were confronted with points of view with a certain disenfranchisement that wasn’t reflected in conversations with family members and community members. They sought out groups where these xenophobic and bigoted points of view were amplified.”

Vekatesh said the situation in Canada was “quite serious” pointing to the Quebec City mosque shooting and Toronto van attack as some of the most disturbing incidents.

“It’s because of incidents that have led to injuries, loss of property and unfortunately in certain cases, loss of life,” he said.

