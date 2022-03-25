WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to the tobacco industry.

Last week, the WHO announced it had paused the approval of its Covifenz vaccine because it was concerned by the company's relationship with cigarette maker Philip Morris International.

The tobacco giant owns one third of Medicago, which has its headquarters in Quebec City.

Medicago said in a written statement to CTV News on Friday the decision was based on the cigarette maker's shareholder status and not the efficacy of the vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada last month.

"We are aware that the WHO updated Medicago’s vaccine status to 'not accepted.' We have received an email which indicated the WHO’s preliminary decision and informed us that official communication outlining the details and rationale would follow. Once we receive this, we will review the rationale and continue to discuss next steps with our partners and shareholders," said Takashi Nago, president and CEO of Medicago.

"It is our understanding that this decision is linked to Medicago’s minority shareholder and not the demonstrated safety and efficacy profile of our COVID-19 vaccine. COVIFENZ was approved by Health Canada on February 24, 2022."

Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director-general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, said in a media briefing last week that approving the company's vaccine would breach its longstanding obligation against "engagement" with the tobacco industry under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco (FCTC).

The WHO could not be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.

The federal government announced a deal in 2020 to invest $173 million to help Medicago develop the vaccine and bought the rights to 76 million doses.

Canada has committed to donating about 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that aren't needed by the end of the year to COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing program co-led by the WHO to ensure developing countries get access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. However, just under 15 million doses have been donated as of March 14.

Canada will now be unable to donate the Covifenz vaccine to other countries that need them without WHO approval.

This is a developing story that will be updated.