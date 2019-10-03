MONTREAL - Here’s what roads are closed around Montreal this weekend.

Highway 20

The Highway 20 eastbound between exit 63 (Mercier Bridge) and the Turcot Interchange will be closed from midnight 11:59 p.m. between Friday, Oct. 4 until Monday, Oct. 7. Drivers taking the Highway 20 towards downtown will be rerouted.

In the Turcot Interchange, the following exits are closed for the same time period:

- The exit for the Highway 15 north from the Highway 20 eastbound

- The exit for Route 136 eastbound from the Highway 20 eastbound

- The exit for the Highway 15 southbound from the Highway 20 eastbound

Highway 720 West (Ville-Marie expressway)

The Highway 720 westbound will be closed between exit 5 (Champlain Bridge) and the Turcot Interchange between Friday, Oct. 4 until Monday, Oct. 7. The exits from the Highway 720 westbound towards the Highway 15 north and the Highway 20 West will also be closed.

Turcot Interchange

The Turcot Interchange will be closed in its entirety at night; specifically, the following times:

- From Friday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 a.m.

- From Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 a.m.

- From Sunday, Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 7 at 5 a.m.

On the Highway 720 eastbound, exit 2 (Atwater Ave.) will be closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel

The Highway 25 northbound will be closed between exit 90 on the Highway 20 westbound (La Prairie) and Souligny Ave. during the following times:

- From Friday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 a.m.

- From Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Champlain Bridge

The exits for the Highway 10 east from the Route 132 east and west will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

From the Highway 15 south, exit 57-S (Ile-des-Soeurs Blvd.) will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.