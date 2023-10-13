Montreal

    • When Bruce Springsteen will perform in Montreal after postponing his tour

    Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

    Bruce Springsteen has announced a new tour date in Montreal after postponing several shows due to a medical issue.

    Springsteen and The E Street Band will rock the Bell Centre on Oct. 31, 2024.

    Fans who were hoping to see The Boss on his original tour date, Nov. 20 of this year, will have a long wait ahead.

    The 74-year-old has been recovering from peptic ulcer disease and will continue treatment throughout the year, according to a statement on Instagram in September.

    Those who are unable to attend the new tour date will have 30 days to request a refund, the post said.

    Montreal will be the first of eight concerts across Canada. The tour wraps up in Vancouver on Nov. 22.

