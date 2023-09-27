Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates, including stop in Montreal

Bruce Springsteen has announced he is postponing all of his remaining tour dates this year until 2024 due to a medical issue.

The announcement means his stop in Montreal, scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Bell Centre, will be rescheduled.

New dates will be announced next week, according to a post on the singer's official social media platforms.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," said a statement on Instagram.

Those who are unable to attend the new tour dates will have 30 days to request a refund, the post said.

Springsteen added a personal message to his fans on social media: "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."