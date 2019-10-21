MONTREAL – After 40 days of campaigning, it’s finally Election Day in Canada.

With Canadians heading to the polls throughout the day, analysts Marlene Jennings and Gilles Duceppe look back on what the election campaign was actually all about.

“I think it was more, what wasn’t it about?” Jennings quips.

“It wasn’t about real policy because virtually no party put their platform front and centre and spent time explaining their different platforms. They didn’t.”

The two former politicians noted there was one exception: the Bloc Québécois.

They agreed the party strongly and consistently maintained that it was going to represent Quebecers on the national scale.

“He [Yves-François Blanchet] didn’t play in that game of accusations and attacks, personal attacks against other leaders,” Duceppe said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Jennings said, was well received by the public and the media – however, she said that meant that his ideas weren’t necessarily met with the same scrutiny as his opponents.

“[Andrew] Scheer ran a very bad campaign. The debates were a turning point and he didn’t perform at all,” Duceppe added.

“And the last two, three days were awful…Trudeau, the image was good, the substance, so, so.”

Jennings was a Liberal MP in Montreal from 1997 to 2011. Duceppe was leader of the Bloc Quebecois from 1997 until 2011.