Spring break is coming up, and despite the warmer weather, Montreal is still brimming with fun ideas for the whole family to enjoy.

Here are a few activity ideas of what to do in Montreal this spring break:

A family ice-skating. (Credit: hans middendorp/pexels.com)

Skating at Parc Jean-Drapeau

It may not be that cold out but the ice rink at Parc Jean-Drapeau is still open and ready to welcome skaters of all ages.

There are lockers, equipment rentals and restaurants to take care of everyone's needs.

Girl scientists looking to expand their knowledge are being invited to take part in a free event at the Montreal Science Centre. (Credit: Montreal Science Centre)

Visit the Montreal Science Centre

Kids of all ages can get inspired by science at the Montreal Science Centre.

From Mini Mondo for littles to the Creativity Factory for big kids, there's something for everyone.

The Montreal Biosphere. (Credit: Victor Lucas/pexels.com)

Be environmental at the Biosphère

What better way to learn about climate change than to visit the Biosphère?

The museum is devoted to raising awareness and engaging people about our impact on the environment.

The Biosphère is especially open all week for spring break (it is usually closed on Mondays).

La Grande Roue in Montreal. (Credit: yas mk/pexels.com)

Take a ride on La Grande Roue

Take a trip to Montreal's Old Port and experience a different view of the city on La Grande Roue.

The wheel is open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A family doing arts and crafts. (Credit: Ron Lach/pexels.com)

Get creative together

There are a ton of fun activities that the family can do together, from ceramics painting to pottery making and cookie decorating.

New treetop view at the Montreal Biodome. Mathieu Rivard, Espace pour la vie

Oldies but goodies

As always, there are the usual great kid-friendly activities like the Biodôme, the Botanical Gardens, the Ecomuseum and Montreal's many, many museums.

If all else fails, parks are always a winner -- just pack a lunch and make a day of it.