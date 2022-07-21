What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.

People walking in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

WANDER THE STREETS

Mont-Royal Avenue, between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Fullum Street, turns into a long pedestrian paradise, perfect for lazy strolls, rest stops and meet-ups with friends and family.

WHERE: Plateau-Mont-Royal and Mile End

PRICE: Free

Piknik Electronik. (Madeleine Plamondon)

GET ELECTRIFIED

Dance it off every Sunday with some of the world's trendiest DJs at Piknic Électronik, which runs until Oct. 9.

WHERE: Parc Jean-Drapeau

PRICE: $20 to $48

POUTINE PARTY

Food trucks and local restaurants renowned for their unique poutines wow hungry crowds in the Old Port at Le Grand Poutinefest.

WHERE: Clock Tower Pier

PRICE: Varies

People play music as they gather at the Tam Tams festival. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

TAM-TAMS

The Tam-Tams of Mont-Royal promises a colourful gathering of drummers, dancers and vendors every Sunday near the Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument.

WHERE: Mount Royal Park

PRICE: FREE

The Nasty Show at Just For Laughs. (Benoit Rousseau/Just For Laughs)

LAUGH SOME MORE

Just for Laughs continues until July 31, bringing laughs to the city with its star-studded line-up.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Varies

A woman walks her dog as mist rises from a water fountain in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: