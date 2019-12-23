MONTREAL -- As the new year approaches, here's a list of what's opened and closed during the holiday period. Except for movie theatres and the casino, most businesses are closed on Jan. 1.

Here's what you need to know.



Things to do:

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Musee d'art Contemporain will close on Jan. 1.

The Claude-Robillard sports complex will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.For more information on the centre Claude-Robillard, call 514 872-6900.

The Montreal Casino will be open throughout the holiday period.

The Montreal Science Centre will close on Jan. 1.

Most movie theatres in Montreal will be open on Jan. 1.

Government offices and services:

Federal government offices are closed on Jan. 1.

Canada Post offices are closed on Jan. 1.

Quebec government offices are closed on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, 2.

The city of Montreal's offices will close from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.

Waste collection will vary in Montreal. Check the city of Montreal's website for pickup dates.

The city will collect Christmas trees. To find out when it's happening in your neighbourhood, check here.

Offices, clinics and test centres at the McGill University Health Centre are closed on Jan. 1.

Things to buy:

SAQ outlets will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. They will be closed on Jan. 1 and will open at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

SQDC outlets will also close will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.

Most shopping malls in the Montreal area are open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and are closed on Jan. 1. Most open at 9 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Banks are closed on Jan. 1.

Jean Coutu stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be open noon until 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Public Transit

On Jan. 1, STM buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metros will run every 12 minutes on the green and orange lines, every 10 minutes on the blue and yellow lines on those dates, the agency wrote on its website.

Exo trains will operate on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1. See their website for more info.