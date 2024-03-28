MONTREAL
Montreal

    • What's open and closed in Montreal during the Easter weekend

    Open and Closed
    Share

    The Easter holiday is just around the corner and that means some businesses and public buildings will be closed.

    Municipal waste collection will resume normally on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday while sports and cultural facilities will be on a varied schedule. The Biodome, the botanical garden, as well as the insectarium and planetarium will be open on Friday and Monday. Most pharmacies will be open during the long weekend.

    STM buses and metros will run on a holiday schedule on Friday and Monday, while the REM will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday and Monday.

    Here is a partial list of what will be closed over the holiday weekend.

    Closed on Good Friday:

    • Banks and credit unions
    • SAAQ service centres
    • Canada Post (except in locations hosted by private businesses)
    • Accès Montréal counters

    Closed on Easter Sunday:

    • Most banks and credit unions
    • Retail stores
    • Eco centres
    • Canada Post (except in locations hosted by private businesses)
    • SQDC branches
    • Montreal libraries
    • SAQ branches
    • Grocery stores

    Closed on Easter Monday:

    • Accès Montréal counters
    • Shopping centres
    • Eco centres
    • SAQ locations
    • Municipal courts with the exception of the building on Gosford Street
    • SAAQ service centres
    • Canada Post (except in locations hosted by private businesses)
    • Montreal libraries

    Residents are urged to contact businesses to verify their opening hours. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News