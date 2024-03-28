What's open and closed in Montreal during the Easter weekend

The Easter holiday is just around the corner and that means some businesses and public buildings will be closed.

Municipal waste collection will resume normally on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday while sports and cultural facilities will be on a varied schedule. The Biodome, the botanical garden, as well as the insectarium and planetarium will be open on Friday and Monday. Most pharmacies will be open during the long weekend.

STM buses and metros will run on a holiday schedule on Friday and Monday, while the REM will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday and Monday.

Here is a partial list of what will be closed over the holiday weekend.

Closed on Good Friday:

Banks and credit unions

SAAQ service centres

Canada Post (except in locations hosted by private businesses)

Accès Montréal counters

Closed on Easter Sunday:

Most banks and credit unions

Retail stores

Eco centres

Canada Post (except in locations hosted by private businesses)

SQDC branches

Montreal libraries

SAQ branches

Grocery stores

Closed on Easter Monday:

Accès Montréal counters

Shopping centres

Eco centres

SAQ locations

Municipal courts with the exception of the building on Gosford Street

SAAQ service centres

Canada Post (except in locations hosted by private businesses)

Montreal libraries

Residents are urged to contact businesses to verify their opening hours.