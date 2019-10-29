What's on: Illumi, a spectacle of sound and light, is coming to Laval
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:41PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 7:35PM EDT
MONTREAL - A new show, Illumi, is coming to Laval.
The show promises a display of light and music.
It will take place at a complex boasting an area equivalent to 30 hockey rinks--there are eight worlds to explore in an immersive labyrinth.
Tickets average 20 dollars each. Parking is 10 dollars, but a free shuttle bus will run between Illumi and Montmorency metro station.
It opens on Nov. 1.
Watch the video above for more.
With files from CTV Montreal's Christine Long