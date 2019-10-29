MONTREAL - A new show, Illumi, is coming to Laval.

The show promises a display of light and music.

It will take place at a complex boasting an area equivalent to 30 hockey rinks--there are eight worlds to explore in an immersive labyrinth.

Tickets average 20 dollars each. Parking is 10 dollars, but a free shuttle bus will run between Illumi and Montmorency metro station.

It opens on Nov. 1.

With files from CTV Montreal's Christine Long