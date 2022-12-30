'What a tragedy': Lawyer laments man's death, illegal detention in Montreal jail

A Montreal lawyer is raising questions about the corrections system after a young man who was supposed to be released on bail last week was instead illegally detained in jail, where he ended up suffering fatal injuries.

Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed Thursday that Nicous D'Andre Spring, 21, should have been released on bail on Dec. 23, but for reasons that are still unclear, he was held in Montreal's Bordeaux jail.

On Dec. 24, he was seriously injured during an intervention by a correctional officer and succumbed to injuries in hospital the following day.

Eric Sutton, a Montreal criminal defence lawyer who was not involved in the D'Andre Spring matter, said there are rare circumstances in which a detainee would not be released right away. For example, there might be other charges for which the accused was not granted bail or there might be a warrant for an arrest in another jurisdiction that has to be executed.

"Barring those circumstances that can arise, someone who was granted bail should be very promptly released once bail is posted. It should just be a matter of completing the paperwork. It should be very straightforward. These are standard forms. They just tick boxes. The person signs and the person is out," Sutton said in an interview Friday.

"It's not a complicated process, but in this case, why was there a delay? Why was the prison not informed? Or was the prison informed, but the staff weren't? I don't know. The question that I ask myself … was this altercation with the guards caused by this young man insisting that he should be free, he should be released?

What a tragedy. What a tragedy."

Nicous Spring died following an altercation inside the Bordeaux jail in Montreal on Dec. 24, 2022. (Facebook)

D'Andre Spring's loved ones are set to hold a vigil for him early Friday evening at Benny Park, in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Details of the case have been trickling out over the past few days, but there are still many unanswered questions. The Ministry of Public Safety — which is responsible for provincial detention centres — and Quebec provincial police have said very little about what, exactly, happened inside the jail in the days preceding the Montreal man's death.

Marie-Josée Montminy, a spokesperson for the public safety ministry, confirmed Wednesday in a statement to CTV News that a correctional officer has been suspended from the Montreal detention centre amid an ongoing administrative investigation. The Sûreté du Québec is also investigating the man's death, which is also being probed by the coroner's office.

Sutton wondered whether or not a lack of resources at the jail contributed to the events that led to D'Andre Spring's death.

"When someone’s liberty is at stake, our Charter of Rights places liberty very high … and court resources, or prison resources, should never be an excuse for keeping someone when they are entitled to be free," he said, adding that that would be "an unacceptable explanation."

Montreal-based lawyer Eric Sutton. (CTV News)

On Dec. 24, D'Andre Spring was involved in an altercation with other detainees and while correctional officers moved him to another location, D'Andre Spring tried to bite and spit on the guards, according to the head of the union representing Quebec correctional officers.

Mathieu Lavoie, president of the Syndicat des agents de la paix en services correctionnels du Québec, told Noovo Info that a correctional officer put a "spit mask" on him. A supervisor ordered agents to pepper spray him while he was still wearing the mask.

The ministry said he lost consciousness from the procedure and was sent in an ambulance to hospital, where later died.

The Ministry of Public Safety has ordered an internal audit of the Dec. 24 incident, "including the illegal detention component," said the spokesperson in a statement to CTV on Thursday. The recommendations from the audit "will be carefully analyzed by the MSP and corrective measures may be taken, if necessary."

D'Andre Spring was an aspiring Montreal rapper under the name "YK Lyrical."

He was in the Bordeaux jail following a Dec. 20 arrest. He had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a peace officer, criminal harassment and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also facing two counts of failing to comply with a condition of release.

Bordeaux jail is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Quebec's Public Security Department says a 21-year-old man who died after suffering injuries at a Montreal jail should have been released the day before. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

He was also charged several times in 2021 with failing to comply with a condition of release, as well as on one count of assaulting a police officer. In 2020, he was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

An online fundraiser has also been created to support the man's family as they seek answers to what happened inside the jail.

"Nicous leaves behind his mother, aunt, sisters, niece, nephews and many beloved extended family and friends. All donations will be used to support our family, prepare for his send away and alleviate financial stress that we are currently facing," reads a description of the fundraiser.

In the days after his death, there was an outpouring of support on social media for the young Montrealer, who has been described by a friend on Facebook as "an incredibly happy person with a smile so contagious."

Stephen Hennessy, a coordinator at Westhaven-Elmhurst Community Association, also wrote on Facebook that D'Andre Spring was "always respectful" and "helpful to lend a hand around the center."

This is a developing story that will be updated.