Wet, warm summer meant mosquito populations soared in southern Quebec

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your poop colour can say about your health

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for how often you should poop, but when it comes to what colour your stool should be, expert consensus is much narrower. And deviations from it can be a cause for concern.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon