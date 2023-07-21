Quebec farmers say crops getting washed out by rainy summer
Quebec farmers say they're getting washed out by a particularly rainy summer this year, as enduring precipitation leaves crops water-logged, roots rotten, and harvest hauls reduced.
"No farmer enjoys putting pesticides out at all," said Phil Quinn, co-owner of Quinn Farm on Ile-Perrot. "We're doing fungicide right now because we have to. It's a very, very expensive proposition."
"To treat this field here with fungicide, you're talking $500 or $600," he said while kneeling in an expansive strawberry field. Strawberries are particularly vulnerable to excess water because of their thin skins and relatively short harvest window.
A short walk through the field lead him to a handful of unsellable berries. "We've got a little bit of fungus going on here," he said, picking up a strawberry with one side that appeared to be caved in.
It's not just a problem at Quinn. He said crops in eastern Quebec are particularly affected after considerable and repeated rainfall soaked large areas near Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.
"We've seen a lot of rain," said Environment Canada Meteorologist Peter Kimbell, who says Sherbrooke, Que., which typically logs around 120 millimetres of rain in July, has already seen more than double that this summer.
"That's unheard of," he said.
The costs keep growing for Quebec's agriculture sector, and farmers have to eat the costs, says Quinn.
"Our prices are fixed with the large grocery chains early on in the season, and there is no compensation for our losses right now," he said.
Another undesirable effect of the rain is the taste. Strawberries, for example, will soak up a lot of water, diluting the sugars in the fruit and making for a less flavourful bite.
Quinn says he's hoping for some relief from the rain soon, but holding out – farming is, even in the best of times, an unpredictable business.
"It needs to stop raining right now, but we're used to being thrown curve balls all the time," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Toronto
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
-
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Atlantic
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova Scotia
Downpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
-
Upper Tantallon-area community shares wildfire criticisms and suggestions with officials
Residents affected by the Upper Tantallon-area wildfire aired their concerns to politicians and other officials at a public meeting Thursday night.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
London
-
Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor Drive
Four St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
-
Pond Mills suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an early morning disturbance in southeast London, Ont. sent two people -- including a suspect -- to hospital, and who was later pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting.
-
Storm clean up underway in southern Ontario
Clean up is underway all the way from Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester. The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels
While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.
Calgary
-
'No one will help us': Calgary family calls on wildlife officers for support after four bobcats inhabit their backyard
A northwest Calgary family is calling on authorities for help and expressing concerns for the safety of nearby pets and children after four bobcats moved into their backyard this week.
-
2027 North American Indigenous Games to be held in Calgary
Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), something that Tourism Calgary is extremely happy about.
-
Jewish Calgary Foundation calls for premier's executive director to apologize for support of Robert Kennedy Jr.
The Calgary Jewish Federation said Premier Danielle Smith's executive director Rob Anderson should apologize after expressing support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on social media.
Kitchener
-
Ontario’s first bunny café opens in Belwood
A food truck in Belwood is offering up a hopping good time for customers.
-
CCTV cameras potentially coming to downtown Guelph
As early as next year, there could be more video surveillance in Guelph.
-
'The word has been spreading': Paris hair salon offers free hair styling to people donating hair for cancer patients
Donating one lock at a time for a good cause is the focus of one southwestern Ontario hair salon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
-
Fraser Valley transit strike officially over after 124 days, return of service coming 'as soon as possible'
The job action that has disrupted transit in the Fraser Valley for the last 124 days is officially ending, after union members ratified their new contract Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind home
Rajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
Edmonton
-
‘Heartbroken’ family of helicopter pilot killed fighting northern Alberta forest fire seeks support
The family of a helicopter pilot killed on Wednesday while fighting a forest fire in northern Alberta is seeking help to support his wife and children in the wake of his death.
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
Edmonton senior, bruised and bloodied by 'pit bull,' worried about city animal control
Steven Katryniuk, 70, is concerned about how long it took emergency crews to help him after he was attacked by a neighbour’s dog, which he describes as a 90-pound "pit bull."
Windsor
-
'Biggest hailstones I’ve ever seen': Intense storm rips through Windsor-Essex
A storm that brought severe wind and hail the size of baseballs ripped through Windsor-Essex Thursday, leaving behind some minor damage and quite the cleanup Friday afternoon.
-
Windsor Salt workers cautiously optimistic following tentative agreement between company and unions
Mediation between Windsor Salt and employees, represented by Local 1959 and 240, wrapped up Thursday with a tentative agreement.
-
'It feels so unreal': Windsor woman wins $675,000 with Instant Cash For Life
A 60-year-old Windsor woman chose the lump sum payment option after winning Instant Cash For Life.
Regina
-
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
-
Anticipation still building to see Oppenheimer at IMAX despite projection failure
The anticipation to see the story on 70-millimetre film will have to build a little while longer.
-
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
Ottawa
-
Transit riders must wait until at least Monday for O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
-
Brockville piercing studio under scrutiny for cleaning techniques
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has identified LUX Tattoo and Piercing Brockville for improper cleaning and sanitization.
-
Motorcycle crashes into a house in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Baseline Road at Farlane Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.
With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.