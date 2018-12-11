

CTV Montreal





Officials with the English Montreal School Board met with parents of 700 students to provide details about the impending closure of a school.

The board plans to close Westmount Park Elementary school for two years while the building undergoes $12.5 million in renovations, including electrical work and plumbing.

The school has no public address system, and will also be upgraded so it is wheelchair accessible.

Students who live south of Route 136/Highway 20 will go to St. John Bosco in Ville Emard, which was closed in 2012, while those who live north of the highway will go to Marymount International.

Bonnie Morin, who has children in the school, said she hopes it all works out for the best.

"What I saw was the ideal proposition. How exactly it's going to work, how it's going to work out, we'll see I guess," said Morin.

A report prepared for parents says all existing services for students, including bussing and meal programs, will be maintained on the two campuses.

Mahmoud Masadeh was reassured after attending the information session.

"The diversity and the long history of this school is one of the main pillar of this school so actually I'm living near Westmount to keep my kids in Westmount. Since they just moved, they changed the building and the staff, and it said the procedure and the service will be the same, I have no concern" said Massadeh.

The EMSB council will make its final decision on January 8, 2019.