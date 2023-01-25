West Island strip mall seriously damaged by fire

Montreal firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall on Montreal’s West Island.

Authorities told CTV News the roof collapsed at Place Avalon near the intersection of Saint-Charles and Pierrefonds boulevards.

The mall housed several small businesses including cafes, hairdressers and beauty salons.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the 2nd alarm fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze has since been extinguished, though investigators have not yet determined what started the fire.