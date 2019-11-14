MONTREAL – Construction continues this weekend on the Turcot interchange and other construction projects in the Montreal area. As such, some major arteries will be closed. Here’s what you need to know before driving this weekend:

Turcot interchange

From Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 15 South will be closed between exit 64 (Sherbrooke St., Saint-Jacques St.) and the exit from the Highway 20 East onto the Highway 15 South.

As a result, the exits from the Highway 15 South towards the Highway 20 West and the Highway 720 East will be closed. So will the exit from the Highway 40 West to the Highway 15 South.

The following closures will only occur at night:

The exit from the Highway 720 West to the Highway 20 West will be closed between Friday at midnight until Saturday at 9 a.m. and again from Sunday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The exit from the Highway 15 North (coming from the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) towards the Highway 20 West will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m. and again from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

However, some good news for drivers: on Monday, starting at 5 a.m., the exit from the Highway 15 South towards the Highway 20 West will be open. So will the entrance from Girouard Ave. towards the Highway 15 South.

Highway 15

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., one lane out of three will be closed on the Highway 15 South between Atwater Ave. and Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.

The exit towards Atwater Ave. will be closed as a result.

Samuel-De Champlain Bridge

Two lanes will be open towards the south shore starting Saturday at 5 a.m. and ending the same day at 3 p.m.

Route 132

The exit from the Highway 10 West towards Route 132 West will be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.

Marie-Victorin Blvd. westbound will be closed between Simard Blvd. and the entrance to the Highway 10 eastbound from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.

The exit from the Highway 10 East towards Route 132 East will be closed starting Saturday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The exit from Route 132 East towards Highway 10 West (Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) will be closed starting Saturday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

REM

The Highway 10 West will be closed between exit 11 and Taschereau Blvd. starting Friday at midnight and ending Saturday at noon and starting again Saturday at midnight until Sunday at noon.

Leduc Blvd. will between Lapiniere Blvd. and the Highway 10 starting Friday at 10:30 p.m. and ending Saturday at noon and again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. until Sunday at noon.

Highway 13

Two lanes will be open southbound on the Louis-Bisson Bridge between Laval and Montreal starting Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Saturday at 7 p.m. The exit for Gouin Blvd. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. will be closed as a result.

Two lanes will be open northbound on the Louis-Bisson Bridge starting Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and ending Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The exit for Gouin Blvd. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. will be closed as a result.