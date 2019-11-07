MONTREAL – Major closures will limit access to downtown and likely contribute to traffic on highways and bridges around the city this weekend. The Champlain Bridge and the Highway 15 through the Turcot interchange are at the epicentre of significant closures.

Transports Quebec issued a recommendation on Thursday, advising drivers to prioritize carpooling and public transport.

“A reminder that several measures to prioritize public transport have been in place since 2011 with the objective of reducing the traffic impacts of the Turcot interchange project,” the agency wrote.

Here's what's closed:

MAJOR CLOSURE: Southern corridor of the Highway 15 closed from the Turcot interchange through Brossard

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 15 southbound will be closed from the entrance to the Turcot interchange, across the Champlain Bridge and into the Highway 10 eastbound at Taschereau Blvd., in Brossard.

By consequence, the following closures come into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap-up Monday morning at 5:

The Highway 10 will be completely closed at exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy Ave., Montreal Casino)

All exits to and from the Highway 15 South on Nun’s Island will be closed, but one lane will be open on the highway between Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. and the island to ensure access to the Nun’s Island exclusively.

There will be no access between the Highway 10 eastbound and Route 132

MAJOR CLOSURE: Highway 15 North closed across the Champlain Bridge, through Turcot interchange

From Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 15 North will be completely closed between the Highway 10 and the Turcot interchange.

By consequence, the following closures come into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap-up Monday morning at 5:

Access to Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., Saint-Patrick St., and De la Verendrye Blvd. will be blocked from the Highway 15.

De la Verendrye Blvd. will be closed from the Highway 15 to Galt St.

Access between the Highway 15 North and the Highway 20 will be blocked.

See the graphics above.

Closures near the Turcot

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Saint-Jacques St. will be closed between De Courcelle St. and Decarie Blvd.

The westbound lanes of Saint-Patrick St. will be closed between Cabot St. and de l’Eglise St.

Highway 25

From Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 25 South between exit 34 (Chemin Saint-Henri) and Chemin Saint-Pierre will be closed.

Route 132

Starting Friday at 9:30 p.m. until Monday morning at 5, In Longueuil, exit 89-E (towards the Highway 20 East, Quebec and Marie-Victorin Blvd.) on Route 132 will be closed. The highway will be reduced from three lanes to two in the area.