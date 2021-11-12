MONTREAL -- Those looking to head to the Island of Montreal from the South Shore will not be able to use the Louis-H.-La Fontaine Tunnel this weekend, and the Highway 20 and 30 Interchanges are best avoided as major work is scheduled.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Northbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 20 North between exit 90 (R-132, A-30, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame East / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The following are default closures starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday:

On the South Shore

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.

The Île-Charron entrance.

Access to Île Charron remains open via the Marie-Victorin Blvd. east and west entrances.

HIGHWAY 20 / HIGHWAY 30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at exit 98-E (A-30 East, Sorel-Tracy).

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West / Vaudreuil-Dorion.

HIGHWAY 640

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., the following traffic alteration is in effect:

In Terrebonne, on Highway 640 in both directions at the R-337 overpass, one lane is open in each direction.

TO BE EXPECTED

On the Victoria Bridge (R-112) between Montreal and Saint-Lambert: work will result in the closure of one of the spans and alternating traffic on one lane from Monday at 9 a.m. until Friday at 7 p.m., according to the following schedule:

Return peak hour: one lane towards the South Shore, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Off-peak: one Montreal-bound lane from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. the next day.

In Montreal, St. Jacques St. will be closed between Mansfield St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvd. from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 East (Jean-Lesage) between the Highway 30 interchange and exit 102 (Sainte-Julie, Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and other information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.