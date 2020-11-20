MONTREAL -- Once again, the span of Highway 15 northbound between Nuns' Island and Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. will be closed this weekend, and there will be major closures in the Sainte-Pierre and Turcot interchanges and on the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

It is wise to avoid these areas in addition to staying away from the Dorval roundabout which is a long-term closure.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montreal-bound side (R-138 East) of the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Kahnawake-bound side.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

On Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following road alteration will be in effect:

One of three lanes will be closed on Bonaventure Highway westbound towards downtown Montreal between the Clement and Victoria bridges.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following major closure is in effect:

Highway 15 North at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain bridge, between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the entrance from Gaétan Blvd.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Nuns' Island entrance

These are closures due to REM work:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between the Gaetan-Laberge Bvld. exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

On Nuns' Island, Chemin de la Pointe Nord / l'Île-des-Sœurs Blvd. in both directions between the Alexander-Graham-Bell crossroads and Place du Commerce.

On Highway 15 South, the Chemin de la Pointe-Nord exit (57-N).

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (A-720/R-136)

From Friday at 4 a.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the following closure is in effect:

The right lane eastbound at the Rue de la Montagne/Saint-Jacques St. exit (4).

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 south.

The Highway 20 East ramp to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The Pullman Blvd. ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

In the Saint-Pierre interchange, the Highway 20 West ramp to the Honoré-Mercier bridge will be closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

OTHER

The Metropolitan Blvd. service road (A-40) west between Marien and Broadway avenues will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Rene-Levesque Blvd. will be closed in both directions between Dorion St. and De Lorimier Ave. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Two eastbound lanes on Harwood Blvd. (A-20) in Vaudreuil-Dorion will be closed at Ranger Ave. on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be permitted on the shoulder. Police will be present to help traffic flow.

REMINDER: DORVAL ROUNDABOUT

In Dorval, Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances as is Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout for an indefinite period.

The Dorval roundabout under the Highway 20 overpass is closed for an indefinite period.

The roundabout sections allowing east and west movements remain open.

For detour routes and other information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather.