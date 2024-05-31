'We're reaching a certain limit' on health care spending: Quebec Seniors Minister

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has presented its plan to deal with Quebec's aging population.

The plan includes a number of measures, with home support at the top of the list to ensure quality of life for seniors.

Friday, Health and Welfare Commissioner Joanne Castonguay took part in a panel discussion on home support, alongside the Quebec minister responsible for seniors, Sonia Bélanger, and others.

According to Castonguay, the solution is not necessarily to invest more, but to think more carefully about how funding is spent.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that all our long-term services, but all health services, are funded in a sustainable way," said Castonguay. "That means, in the face of all the issues facing our society, we can't continue to increase the dollars we allocate to health, we have to make better use of the funds."

Bélanger agreed, saying, "You're absolutely right. It's not just by putting money in that we'll achieve our results. As we can see, we're reaching a certain limit, so we need to revise the model in depth, and that's what we're going to do."

In her welcome address, the minister emphasized the importance of home support.

"The national policy will put in place important elements to ensure that home support and maintaining people's autonomy are something that is highlighted in Quebec and that it is clearly improved,” said Bélanger.

She noted that aging is a normal part of life, but it is important to support seniors in their independence.

"I will continue to invest my energy so that we can continue along this path and see our success in the coming year," said Bélanger. "Home support is a cornerstone of healthy aging at home, which is what all Quebecers want."

According to the minister, "we know what the solutions are for active aging to shine" in Quebec.

She also spoke about combating agism, ensuring that seniors can be housed in affordable accommodation, and promoting a return to work without financial penalty for those who wish to do so.

The government's plan also mentions increasing accessibility to information and digital tools, improving access to health care and social services and promoting safe travel.

Spearheaded by Bélanger, the government's 2024-2029 action plan, The Pride of Aging, is a concerted effort by 34 ministries and organizations.

All the measures in the action plan are accompanied by indicators to monitor their application.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.