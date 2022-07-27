'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City

'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon