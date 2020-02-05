MONTREAL -- The CIty of Montreal announced Wednesday it will ban all plastic bags this year.

On Twitter and Facebook Wednesday morning, Mayor Valerie Plante anounced the decision, saying that plastic bags can take 1,000 years to fully decompose, and that the city "can't wait 1000 years" to truly tackle the global plastic crisis.

Montreal, like many municpalities in the region, already bans the commercial use of single-use plastic bags.

On Wednesday morning, Plante asked city manager Serge Lamontagne to formally expand the ban to include all plastic bags used in retail stores in Montreal.

This is a developing story that will be updated.