

CTV Montreal





Four people were taken to hospital after a toxic material leak in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.

As a result of the leak, an urgent water advisory was in effect from 4:40 p.m. until 11:20 p.m.

The City of Montreal said almost everyone in the region bordered by Bleury St., Beaver Hall Hill, René-Lévesque Blvd. and Saint-Antoine St. can use their water safely.

There are a few exceptions: Water at 443, 445, 447, 449, 451, 453, and 455 Viger St. West, at 454, 456, 470 de la Gauchetiere St. West, and at 1030 St. Alexandre St. is not safe to use for anything except flushing toilets.

The leak happened in a condo buidling at the corner of Saint-Alexandre St. and Viger Ave., where a magnatrol check valve failed, letting a toxic fluid flow into the city's water supply system.

Montreal fire department operations chief Marwan Shedeed said a janitor in the building at 445 Viger notified authorities when he discovered a valve malfunctioning.

"He found something on the check valve of the system. I don't know exactly what's the process but there was a problem with the check valve," said Shedeed.

He said some of the liquid leaked into the city’s water system, but officials could not determine how much.

In total, seven people became ill, including the four who were taken to Notre-Dame Hospital to be treated. Their symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea, said Shedeed.

Residents in two condos of at least 90 units each were forced out of their homes, as well as a few other local residents.

The nearby W Hotel said it alerted all guests with a loud speaker and also slipped notes under guests’ doors to advise them. Local restaurants are also affected.

HazMat teams, as well as public health officials were at the scene and tested the water to ensure it was safe, while city workers opened fire hydrants to flush the water out of the system.