

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for suspects in a Kirkland break-and-enter caught on camera.

Police say two men entered the home through a window on Sept. 29, 2018. They allegedly stole laptops, an iPad, bottles of liquor and cash.

A surveillance camera installed inside the home captured images of two suspects. The images captured by the surveillance camera:

The first suspect is a white man, about 1.75 metres (5'7'') tall and weighs about 85 kg (185 lbs.). At the time of the break-in, he was wearing jeans and a black coat. It appears in the video as though he’s speaking to a third person outside.

The second suspect is a white man, about 1.80 metres (5'9'') tall and weighs about 82 kg (180 lbs.). At the time of the break-in, he was wearing black jeans, a dark sweater with a white logo on the chest and a black coat.

Anyone who can identify the two men can call 911, visit their local police station, or call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.