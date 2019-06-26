

La presse canadienne





As rumours intensify over the possible return of a Major League Baseball franchise to Montreal, another club will soon be honouring the Expos.

The Washington Nationals will wear the throwback blue powder away uniform and classic tri-colour Expos cap for a home game on July 6, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The Nationals will mark the 50th anniversary of the Expos' first season in 1969. The Kansas City Royals, who were an expansion team in 1969, will face them wearing their original road grey uniforms for the occasion.

The Nationals will also offer specialty Canadian food, including Montreal smoked meat and poutine.

Former Expos great Vladimir Guerrero is expected to be on hand for the occasion.



The Expos were relocated to Washington in 2005.