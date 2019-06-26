Featured Video
Washington Nationals to wear throwback Expos uniforms on July 6
Fans wear Montreal Expos uniforms as they watch the Toronto Blue Jays in a pre-season baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, March 28, 2014 in Montreal. The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball's executive council to explore a plan that could see the team split its home games between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
La presse canadienne
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:51AM EDT
As rumours intensify over the possible return of a Major League Baseball franchise to Montreal, another club will soon be honouring the Expos.
The Washington Nationals will wear the throwback blue powder away uniform and classic tri-colour Expos cap for a home game on July 6, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The Nationals will mark the 50th anniversary of the Expos' first season in 1969. The Kansas City Royals, who were an expansion team in 1969, will face them wearing their original road grey uniforms for the occasion.
The Nationals will also offer specialty Canadian food, including Montreal smoked meat and poutine.
Former Expos great Vladimir Guerrero is expected to be on hand for the occasion.
The Expos were relocated to Washington in 2005.
