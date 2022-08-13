'Vote for Real': Quebec Liberal party unveils election slogan

"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.

The slogan was announced Saturday by party leader Dominique Anglade during her opening speech at the 40th PLQ youth wing convention.

Anglade focused on issues related to the cost of living.

"During the last four years, there are many things that have changed, inflation has gone from two to eight per cent, house prices have increased by 20 perc cent, [and] the grocery bill has increased by 10 per cent," she said.

Here is the English version of campaign slogan ⁦@LiberalQuebec⁩ pic.twitter.com/QIBYI3XGeR — Philip Authier (@PhilipAuthier) August 13, 2022

The Liberal platform, released in June, proposes, among other things, lowering taxes for the middle class, eliminating the welcome tax for first-time homebuyers and converting all non-subsidized daycares to subsidized daycares so that everyone has access to $8.70 a day spaces.

Anglade also pointed to the health care system's exhaustion, which has been undermined by years of pandemics.

"Our health care system has never been worse," she said, as the waiting list for a family doctor approaches one million.

Her remarks were mostly directed at François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), which is leading in the polls.

"The CAQ likes to shovel clouds, sow division, invent crises, polarize minds, govern alone and, above all, not be accountable," she said.

The Liberal leader said that her government "will defend the rights and freedoms of all Quebecers" and that "diversity is a strength, not a weakness."

She also promoted Project Eco, which aims to drive the province's economy in a green direction.