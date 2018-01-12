

CTV Montreal





Major construction on the Turcot interchange has been delayed due to Saturday's snow storm.

The closures were originally set to begin at 11:30 p.m. on Friday but will now begin at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The Ville Marie expressway will closed in both directions between the downtown core and the Turcot as crews work to tear down the elevated portion of the 720.

The ramp that connects highway 15 north to highway 20 west will also be closed.