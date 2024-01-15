Video shows Montreal snow plow giving stuck car a 'gentle nudge'
A video showing a big Montreal snow plow push a little red car after it got stuck on a snow bank is gaining traction (unlike that car) after being posted to social media.
The video, filmed by painter Holly Friesen, has already garnered more than 600,000 views on TikTok.
She explains the incident happened just outside her home in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood at the beginning of December, just after the first big winter storm of the season.
"A friend was visiting from out of town, and we were watching the incredible orchestration of the snow plow removal that happens when a street is cleared," she said.
Friesen adds, "Some guy decided to try and drive through the huge bank of snow that had been pushed to the middle of the road."
"We couldn't believe that he thought he'd actually get through that enormous barrier with his small car," she told CTV News. "He ended up high-ending himself on top of the snow bank and spinning his wheels in the air."
The painter says the driver tried to dig himself out with his snow brush.
"It was really quite comical," she recalled. "He then tried to enlist several people walking by to help him push the car out, but they all just kind of shook their heads and told him that it was impossible to push out."
Friesen says when she noticed a big snow plow heading towards him, she decided to start filming.
"The snow plow had to stop. The little sidewalk machines had to stop," she said. "Everything was at a standstill until the big snow plow decided he had no choice but to give the little red car a gentle nudge."
It took just a few pushes, and with that, the little red car drove off on its way.
