

CTV Montreal





A video of a man being pepper sprayed by Montreal police has gone viral, as bystanders can be heard saying he had done nothing other than honking his car horn.

As of Sunday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 170,000 on Facebook after being posted at around noon. The video shows police approaching a man in his car on Ste-Catherine St., allegedly during Grand Prix weekend.

An officer sprays the man, who is then detained.

CTV Montreal reached out to the person who posted the video asking about the circumstances leading up to the event, but has not received a response.

Following the man being sprayed, bystanders can be heard yelling at the officer, who then turns to the crowd and again discharges the canister.

A spokesperson for Montreal police said they were aware of the video but were unable to comment until it had been reviewed.