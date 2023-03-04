Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations

A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.

The video posted to TikTok shows the baby coughing before inhaling from the vaping device, as a woman laughs and records the video.

The text on the video says the baby is 16 months old.

The Quebec Families Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident, which it says happened at a home daycare on Montreal's North Shore in Mirabel. Mirabel police have also launched an investigation.

The parents of both the baby and the woman in the video have been contacted by investigators, though no charges have been laid.

While there is minimal research on the effects of e-cigarettes, a recent Canadian study found that vaping can negatively affect a critical lung layer that allows us to breathe.

Vaping around children is also considered unsafe as it can expose their developing brains to dangerous chemicals.

Whether they contain nicotine or not, vaping products have the same restrictions in Quebec as cigarettes.

-- With files from CTV's Max Harrold