Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood

Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.

The video was taken by a resident in the Tétreaultville neighbourhood in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Thursday morning.

In the video, a worker is seen using his sidewalk blower to propel bags of recycling, which had been put out by residents for their weekly pick-up, into Hochelaga Street.

The video has caused outrage on the neighbourhood's local Facebook group, with some calling the incident "a disgrace."

"This way of doing things is discouraging and sends a very bad message to citizens who respect the collection schedule only to see their garbage bags ripped open by clean-up crews," said Julien Hénault-Ratelle, city councillor for Tétreaultville on behalf of official opposition party Ensemble Montréal. "It's a reflection of the mediocre level of cleanliness services offered to Montrealers by Projet Montréal."

Nevertheless, borough officials are calling it an "isolated error," according to Noovo Info.

The borough says it has called the private contractor, Groupe Banco, who employs the worker.

"[The contractor] confirms that this was an isolated error on the part of the operator, who did not properly adjust the engine speed of his machine and made a mistake in planning his route," the borough told Noovo Info by e-mail.

The borough says it will also remind its sub-contractors that sidewalk blowers must not be used on collection days.

Clean-up operations normally happen when curbside parking is prohibited to limit the risk of vehicle damage.

Residents who notice any discrepancies are invited to contact 311 or use the Montreal Resident Services application to file a report.