MONTREAL -- Carey Price made 26 saves as Montreal defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday to give Canadiens rookie head coach Dominique Ducharme his first NHL victory.

Jeff Petry, with a goal and two assists, Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, scored for Montreal (10-6-5), which snapped a five-game winless streak.

Artem Zub replied for Ottawa (8-16-1). Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots in his second NHL start for the Senators, who fell to 3-2-0 against the Canadiens this season following Monday's 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Ottawa winger Drake Batherson saw his six-game goal streak, which tied a franchise record, come to an end.

The Canadiens entered on an 0-2-3 run and had just one victory over their last eight (1-4-3). Ducharme replaced the fired Claude Julien last week in the wake of consecutive shootout and overtime losses to the Senators in Ottawa.

Montreal blew a 3-1 lead before dropping a 6-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets in Ducharme's NHL head coaching debut Thursday, but deserved a better fate in Saturday's rematch in the Manitoba capital -- a 2-1 overtime defeat that saw the visitors dominate play much of the night.