The Victoria Bridge will be closed in both directions this weekend for paving and detailed inspections.

The work will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and the bridge is expected to reopen by 4:30 a.m. Monday.

After that, two lanes headed into Montreal will open according to the extended schedule in effect since last August 27, that is between 5 and 9 a.m.

The work will be carried out under the responsibility of the Canadian National Railway Company, which owns the Victoria Bridge.

Work could be postponed in the event of rain.

Inaugurated in 1860, the Victoria Bridge connects Saint-Lambert to Montreal, spanning the St. Lawrence River.