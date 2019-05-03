Featured Video
Victoria Bridge to be closed for hours each day for one week
The Victoria Bridge links Montreal to the South Shore.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 8:07AM EDT
The off-island lanes of the Victoria Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. every day from Monday May 6 until Thursday May 9.
During the morning rush hour both lanes will open going toward Montreal, and in the afternoons both lanes will be open toward the South Shore.
However crews will be inspecting the CN rail bridge during the day, meaning only one lane toward Montreal will be open during those times.
The inspection could be delayed if the weather is poor during the week.
