Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire

Suzan Tourian, 93, died after a fire in her apartment on Gouin Boulevard in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough on Nov. 25, 2022. Tourian's family and tenants in the building are raising concerns about how quickly the fire department was called to the fire. (Source: Submitted photo/Google Street View) Suzan Tourian, 93, died after a fire in her apartment on Gouin Boulevard in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough on Nov. 25, 2022. Tourian's family and tenants in the building are raising concerns about how quickly the fire department was called to the fire. (Source: Submitted photo/Google Street View)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon